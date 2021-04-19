Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $5,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

