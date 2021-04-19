Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

