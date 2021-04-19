Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.83% of Ingles Markets worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

