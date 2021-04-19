Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,265 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $49,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.02 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

