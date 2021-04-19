DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

