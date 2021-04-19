Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 112.2% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 112.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.32 or 0.03923869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.00471505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $934.41 or 0.01652822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.61 or 0.00591869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.83 or 0.00544512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00426837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,256,663 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

