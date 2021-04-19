DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

DRH opened at $9.98 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

