Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $86.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.34.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

