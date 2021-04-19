DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

