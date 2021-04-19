DHT’s (DHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at DNB Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at DNB Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.60 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHT. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DHT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

