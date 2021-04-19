Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.04 and a 200-day moving average of €41.91.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

