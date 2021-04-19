Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $558.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $574.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.12 and a 200-day moving average of $538.27. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $407.97 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

