Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 23.50 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 25.88.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.