Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $31.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

