Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 44.3% in March

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,278,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,864,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $849.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.