Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

