Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($163.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHER. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

DHER opened at €128.45 ($151.12) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €110.44 and a 200 day moving average of €112.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

