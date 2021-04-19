DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $380,000 Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 3,698.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,281 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $15.88 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

