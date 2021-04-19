DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $294,000 Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last quarter.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

