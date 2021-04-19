DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 936,335 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 936,335 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.40 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.