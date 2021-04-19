DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Provention Bio stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $513.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

