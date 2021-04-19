DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $249,000 in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 593,188 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,604,610 over the last three months. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

