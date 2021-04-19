DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 12,400 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 201,246 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

BDTX opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $934.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $405,469.

BDTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

