DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

CNST stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

