DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $17.91 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $399,027.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.17 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.86 or 1.00994235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.05 or 0.00870079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

