Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average of $293.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
