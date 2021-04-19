Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average of $293.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

