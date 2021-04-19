David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average is $477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

