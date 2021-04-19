Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $240.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

