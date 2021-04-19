DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, DAD has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $67.57 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

