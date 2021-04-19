CX Institutional Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,857.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,303.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

