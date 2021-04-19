CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $182.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.