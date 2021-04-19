CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 152,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 723.2% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 151,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.