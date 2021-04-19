cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $54.48 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5,447.73 or 0.09601266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $73,221.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.