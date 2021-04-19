Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $125.54 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

