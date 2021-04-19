Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) was down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 2,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.