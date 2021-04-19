CryptoSoul 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,177.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $475,806.45 and $2,177.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00048616 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00318696 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023793 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009200 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005845 BTC.
CryptoSoul Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “
CryptoSoul Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.
