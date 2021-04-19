CryptoSoul 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,177.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $475,806.45 and $2,177.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00048616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00318696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005845 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

