Cryptaur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,230.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $175,230.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

