Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,849 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.