Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,873 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $286.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average of $251.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $716,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

