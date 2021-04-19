Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $24.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NIKE by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $20,649,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

