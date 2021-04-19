Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

