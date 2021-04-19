CROAT Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $291,147.53 and $347.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,638,956 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

