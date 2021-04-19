Critical Review: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WISeKey International and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.65 million 5.34 $8.19 million ($3.20) -2.83 Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.41 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -5.93

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WISeKey International and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.31%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com -9.75% -3.93% -1.70%

Summary

WISeKey International beats Sohu.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and casual games, strategy games, and collectible card games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

