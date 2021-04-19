Critical Review: RLI (NYSE:RLI) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RLI pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus price target of $588.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. RLI has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than RLI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.57 $2.00 billion N/A N/A RLI $1.00 billion 5.18 $191.64 million $2.57 44.78

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RLI.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17% RLI 13.42% 11.05% 3.13%

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

