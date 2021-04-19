Critical Comparison: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OptimumBank and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OptimumBank and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.35%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.27 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 3.45 $67.00 million $1.30 14.13

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

