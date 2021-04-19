Critical Comparison: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million 3.96 $28.62 million $2.64 49.32 Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 3 0 2.60 Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $103.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.71%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

