Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $1.60

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWEGF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

