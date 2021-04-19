Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $1.60

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWEGF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

