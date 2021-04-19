Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 518,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of IBDO opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

