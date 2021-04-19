Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $101.82 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

