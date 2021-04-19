Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 8,445 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.